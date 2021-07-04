Elephants step into the valley on the Fourth

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Parade had some new guests this year.

Elephants Cindy and Janice walked with the Mahoning County Republican Party in the parade on Sunday.

The Republican party said they wanted to do something “big” this year because of last year’s cancellation.

They said that it not only symbolizes their party but it serves as a sign of strength.

“We also think it shows strength, its the Fourth of July, we’re having a great crowd in Austintown… and I just think it was a great time to bring elephants out. Like I said, coming out of COVID, coming off a great victory in November in Mahoning County, we won it for the first time since 1972,” said Mahoning County party chairman Tom McCabe.