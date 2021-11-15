Elementary students in Sharon learning about STEM through playing with LEGOs

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Students in Sharon are getting a hands-on learning experience. Thanks to a grant, the students are able to use LEGOs.

Case Avenue Elementary students are taking learning into their own hands, literally.

The FIRST Robotics Program is made possible by a grant from the LEGO Foundation and several other local organizations.

Starting in kindergarten and first grade, students are learning about robotics and engineering through LEGOs.

“The goal is to provide another opportunity to increase STEM activities with the students as well as engineering concepts,” said robotics coach Dave Tomko.

It was a program that was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

In a few weeks, the teachers responsible for implementing the 10-week course into the classroom will have to go through training and lessons to prepare.

Teachers are excited about this new opportunity of learning for their kids.

“They’re not even going to feel like they are learning. They are just going to be exploring and they are going to be building things and they are going to be learning at the same time but it’s going to be fun learning,” said first-grade teacher Deanne Wiesen.

Sharon schools are known for their robotics teams. Tomko says he hopes this inspires more young minds to enjoy engineering and robotics.

Every year there is a theme. This year, the students are learning about physical activity and how it impacts them and the community.

“Basically, they are using the LEGO Duplos to actually engineer that space where they can actually become active,” Tomko said.

The program grant is three years long. Students will begin their LEGO journey in March.