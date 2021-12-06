Elementary class raises money for food bank, nonprofit

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard elementary school student continues to give back through his nonprofit charity, Beads to Play Baseball.

Now he’s getting his friends involved, too!

Max Collins’ second grade class made friendship bracelets to sell.

The class raised $866. Half of the money was donated to Second Harvest Food Bank, while the other half will go to Collins’ nonprofit.

“I saw a girl making beads on TV and I wanted to make it and help other people,” Collins said. “I think it’s good and I like helping people in need.”

The money will help make over 2600 meals and help a handful of kids play baseball or softball through the Girard Baseball Assocation.

(The money donated for the food bank goes directly back to the school to help feed students)