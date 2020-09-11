Electrical vehicle charging station installed in Columbiana expected to be up and running soon

It will feature 18-foot charging cords and will be able to charge most electric vehicles in under four hours

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – There will soon be an electrical vehicle charging station in Columbiana.

According to the Morning Journal, crews installed the station’s base and electricity Wednesday.

The station, which will be located off of S. Main Street near AAA, will be free to use.

It will feature 18-foot charging cords and will be able to charge most electric vehicles in under four hours.

City manager Lance Willard said he hopes this will attract more travelers to Columbiana.

