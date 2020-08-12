Electrical substation fire in Youngstown causes power outage

The substation is 120 years old

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Youngstown Tuesday evening, there was a fire at a 120-year-old electrical substation.

Ohio Edison owns the substation located on lower Belmont Avenue between Wood Street and Rayen Avenue.

The fire happened around 7:30 p.m. A passing driver called 911.

A fire captain said a voltage regulator failed, causing a fire on the second floor.

There was a delay in putting it out because of the building’s electrical generating capacity.

No one was hurt, but power in the area went out. Power is expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

