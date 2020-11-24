Electrical grid upgrades in Valley keep service reliable

The work in this area began in March and is on track for completion by the end of the year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Most people don’t think about it much when they turn on a light or plug in their phone to charge, but upgrades are taking place across the Valley that are going to make those services we use every day more reliable.

Ohio Edison is wrapping up grid modernization work for customers in Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Ashtabula counties.

More than 20 new automated devices will help limit the frequency, duration and scope of service interruptions, including those caused by weather or accidents.

The devices work like a circuit breaker, cutting power when trouble occurs. The added benefit is that it automatically reenergizes the power line within seconds for some outages to keep power flowing to customers.

This quick restoration usually eliminates the need to send a crew to investigate.

The project also includes replacing 11 miles of existing power lines with thicker, durable wire, and new utility poles.

Additional power lines were constructed to connect customers to an alternate circuit, allowing for more flexibility in restoring outages due to events such as storms or vehicle accidents.

“Severe storms have the potential to cause damage to poles, wires and substations,

requiring crews to make repairs in difficult conditions,” said Ed Shuttleworth, regional president

of Penn Power and Ohio Edison. “The completion of this work ahead of winter strengthens our

electric system to help keep the power flowing safely and reliably to customers when they

depend on it the most to stay warm and comfortable, and it will benefit them year-round.”

The work in this area began in March and is on track for completion by the end of the

year.

