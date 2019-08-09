Electric-truck company wants headquarters in Lordstown, senator says

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Calling Lordstown Motors Corp. the “Tesla of trucks in the midwest,” Sen Sean O’Brien said the company plans to put its company headquarters in the Valley.

O’Brien met with the CEO of Lordstown Motors Corp., as well as members of his team, at Youngstown State University Friday morning. He said the CEO, Steve Burns, said he is committed to running the new company’s operations from the former General Motors’ plant in Lordstown.

Lordstown Motors Corp. is being run by the Burns, the former CEO of Workhorse. The company plans to use Workhorse technology to build electric commercial pick-up trucks at GM Lordstown.

Friday’s meeting between Lordstown Motors Corp. was designed to find potential partnership opportunities with YSU and the community, according to O’Brien.

YSU President Jim Tressel and representatives with the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber were also in attendance.

O’Brien said the company is working with capital investments and is interested in using UAW workers. However, he said the UAW has a contract with GM so the union hasn’t yet been involved in any discussions, O’Brien said.

O’Brien and Sen. Michael Rulli have been involved in previous conversations with the company, visiting the Workhorse operation in Cincinnati.

Lordstown Motors Corp. hasn’t yet finalized the sale of the plant with General Motors.