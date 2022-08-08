YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Plans to bring a bikeshare program to Youngstown are moving ahead and should be completed in the next year.

YoGo Bikeshare is set to be up and running by spring of 2023. It recently announced it has secured four locations throughout the downtown area.

“We sought community feedback and have been working with the city and local businesses to install

docking stations in the most optimal locations possible,” YoGo Bikeshare President, Ronnell Elkins said. “We’ve had a few hiccups finalizing the placements due to construction work and several other factors, but we’re excited to confirm that we’ve found four great locations, including one that will be just blocks away from Youngstown State University, outside of the new CycWard Bikeshop.”

YoGo Bikeshare will install four docking stations throughout the downtown area, including:

Youngstown Flea at 365 E. Boardman Street

CycWard Bike Shop at 1205 Elm Street

Near Kress Lot at 111 W. Federal Street

Corner of Champion Street and E. Federal Street

Riders will be able to pay $4 for 20 minutes and up to $90 for an annual subscription. There is also a 15 or 20-minute trial period, depending on the plan selected.

To help prevent bikes from being left throughout the city, riders must return bikes to any of the four docking stations to successfully end their ride and stop the charges.

The program will be the first of its kind in the city, making 30 electric-assist bikes, also known as e-bikes, available to local residents and visitors. Once it officially launches, it will operate from 7:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily, between late spring and late fall each year.

“YoGo Bikeshare is about more than just offering a service to earn an income,” said YoGo Bikeshare

Vice President of Operations, Kent Wallace II. “My family is committed to our hometown and its

progress. This program helps us work toward our mission by bringing more traffic to local businesses,

reducing greenhouse gas emissions, providing a fun way to exercise and promoting a sense of

community.”