Elderly woman fatally hit by pick-up truck in Boardman

It happened in front of a car wash near St. Elizabeth Hospital

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 70-year-old woman was killed while walking across Market Street in Boardman Monday night.

The victim was identified as Petra Marquez Torres of Youngstown. It happened in front of a car wash near St. Elizabeth Hospital around 9:40 p.m. She was hit by a pick-up truck. 24-year-old Joseph Horvath of East Palestine was driving the pick-up.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating. Boardman Townshi0p Police, Boardman Township Fire, and Lane Life Trans assisted OSP on scene.

