UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – An elderly man is facing charges, accused of killing a Newton Falls man in Uniontown.
Officers responded to 12844 Starlight Circle Sunday around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
According to Uniontown police, officers arrested Alfred Lee Johnson, 74, outside his home.
Police say the victim was found inside Johnson’s home.
The 41-year-old has been identified as Nicholas Oostdyk, of Newton Falls.
Police say he was shot multiple times. According to police, Oostdyk was a relative of Johnson.
Johnson was booked on murder charges. He’s being held in the Stark County Jail.
Police have not said what led up to the shooting.