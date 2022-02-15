UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – An elderly man is facing charges, accused of killing a Newton Falls man in Uniontown.

Officers responded to 12844 Starlight Circle Sunday around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

According to Uniontown police, officers arrested Alfred Lee Johnson, 74, outside his home.

Police say the victim was found inside Johnson’s home.

The 41-year-old has been identified as Nicholas Oostdyk, of Newton Falls.

Police say he was shot multiple times. According to police, Oostdyk was a relative of Johnson.

Johnson was booked on murder charges. He’s being held in the Stark County Jail.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.