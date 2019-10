As part of his plea, the 74-year-old agreed to testify against the man prosecutors say organized the trafficking ring

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An elderly Boardman man will be sentenced later after admitting he bought sex as part of a human trafficking ring.

James Jaster, 74, pleaded guilty Thursday morning to charges that he paid for sex from a pair of juveniles and an adult.

As part of his plea, Jaster agreed to testify against the man prosecutors say organized the trafficking ring.

He could face an 18-month prison sentence and be labeled a Tier 2 sex offender.