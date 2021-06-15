Elder Abuse Day marked with commitment to care and lighting of Market Street Bridge/Clock Tower

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Market Street Bridge will light up purple Tuesday night in recognition of Elder Abuse Awareness Day worldwide.

The color purple symbolizes the growing problem of elder abuse around the world.

Elder abuse can be physical, mental, sexual and social in nature. It also includes ill-treatment and neglect.

According to experts, every year, 1 in 10 Americans aged 60 and older experiences abuse.

The COVID-19 pandemic isolated many elderly people, and it was hard to identify elder abuse virtually, as contact was limited, according to Denise Rising, director of Direction Home of Eastern Ohio.

Rising said the agency works to make sure that elders are taken care of each day.

“We at direction home with our long term care ombudsman, our caregivers, our family support network, we are there every day, and every day we are making those connections with our residents, and we are also making sure they receive top-quality care,” Rising said.

According to the United Nations, globally, the number of cases of elder abuse is projected to increase as many countries have rapidly aging populations whose needs may not be fully met due to resource constraints.

It is predicted that by the year 2050, the global population of people aged 60 years and older will more than double, from 900 million in 2015 to about 2 billion, with the vast majority of older people living in low- and middle-income countries.