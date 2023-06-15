YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Those who watch out for the welfare of our older neighbors say this is a day to encourage the community to stamp out abuse among the elderly.

Dozens gathered Thursday morning at the First Presbyterian Church in Youngstown to observe “World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.”

The Adult Protective Services Unit of Mahoning County’s Department of Jobs and Family Services is tasked with investigating suspected cases of elder abuse, which can take many forms.

“It can be neglect, a person’s no longer able to take care of themselves, and they have needs that are not being met. It can be fraud, exploitation, some people take family members and take them to banks and take their funds,” said Krishmu Shipmon, administrator for Mahoning County Adult Protective Services.

Directors urge anyone who suspects a senior citizen could be a victim of abuse to contact the Department of Jobs and Family Services or their local police.