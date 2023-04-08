WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — In Warren, children got to participate in another Easter Egg Hunt with a twist on Saturday.

The National Packard Museum hosted its Egg Scavenger Hunt.

Children got to tour the museum and learn about the history of the Packards while competing in a scavenger hunt. The clues were spread throughout both of the galleries in the museum. Once the kids were done with the tour, they turned in their answers for a chance at some prizes.

Guest services manager Jill Brutsche expressed how great it is to have kids of all ages coming to the museum.

“We love having multi-generational families in here, so it’s great for parents and grandparents to come here with the kids. Sparks some conversations, sparks some memories, a lot of local history here,” says Brutsche.

This was the second year the museum held the egg scavenger hunt.