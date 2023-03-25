NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — The weather caused a change of plans in Newton Falls its first annual Easter Egg Hunt, but it still went on Saturday.

It was moved indoors to the Newton Falls Junior High School gymnasium and commons area. Over 11,000 eggs were available for the kids to pick up, with plenty of prizes.

There were four groups that took part, consisting of exceptional kids, those ages 2 and under, those ages 3 to 5, and one from ages 6 to 12.

Patti Hanzes of the “44444 the People Group” mentioned who helped put the event together.

“There is a number of sponsors, businesses, individuals that donated prizes, money so that this could go on for the kids in the community,” Hanzes said.

Among the eggs were several golden eggs with varying different prizes.