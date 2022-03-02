WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Organizers had so much fun with the Egg My Yard Fundraiser last year it’s back once again.

Danella Monsman came up with the idea to help raise money for a wheelchair-accessible van for her now 10-year-old daughter Krista, who suffers from spinal muscular atrophy.

Last year, they sold around 7,000 plastic eggs and delivered the candy-filled eggs to 94 yards on Easter morning.

Monsman decided to do it again this year after learning Krista’s scoliosis had progressed to a point where she’ll need to undergo surgery in May.

Money raised will be put towards a wheelchair ramp or lift so that Krista can have access to their pool.

“I love being in the pool because all day in my wheelchair not really being able to move around except in my chair, but in the pool, it gives me freedom,” Krista said.

Krista’s mom said that aqua therapy is one of the best types of therapy for people with spinal muscular atrophy.

They’ve already sold 4,000 eggs this year. The deadline to purchase eggs is April 3.

The eggs are sold in the following bundles:

25=$20

50=$35

75=$45

100=$55

You can purchase the bundles by emailing Danella Monsman at dmonsman@hotmail.com or contact her on Facebook @wheelsforkrista or call or text at 330-647-0673.