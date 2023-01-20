(WKBN) – Not a fan of winter? You haven’t seen or felt much of it, so far.

January has been very mild, with many days having an above-normal temperature.

Fall was warm too, and that carried over into December.

But then there was a deep freeze that came right around Christmas. It included a bone-chilling windchill that we all felt. That likely did some damage to area crops.

“More than likely, we lost all of our peach crop and sweet cherries for anybody that’s growing those and that’s because of that really quick drop. Usually, those buds can survive now in about negative 13, negative 17 just depending on the type of peach. But because of the quickness of that event, that’s why we’re probably going to lose that crop completely,” said Eric Barrett with the OSU Extension Office.

The next step is just waiting to see what the average temperature is for January and February before learning which insects are able to survive and could impact crops.

You also may notice your daffodils popping out of the ground. Sometimes that’s soil in the water freezing and raising the plants up.