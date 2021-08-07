Educators organize “Stuff the Bus” school supplies drive, invite community donations

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio is holding a school supplies drive today. It’s their first annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign.

A Boardman school bus was parked on the Akron Children’s Hospital campus.

The community is welcomed to bring various items to ensure a successful school year.

The items will be donated to local districts with students in foster or kinship care.

The prevention coordinator at ESC Ashley Mariano said “Stuff the Bus” is all about enhancing learning environments.

“We want to make sure that everyone has an equitable learning environment and with vulnerable, at-risk youth…when you think students in kinship and foster care, they definitely rise to the top of that list,” Mariano said.

The event is taking place in the parking lot of Akron Children’s Mahoning Valley Campus today in Boardman from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

In a press release, the organizers asked community members to donate new supplies like markers, pencils, pens, crayons, notebooks, dry erase markers, headphones, binders and notebook paper.