Educator stresses importance of learning about diabetes

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A certified diabetes educator is stressing the importance of learning about the disease during National Diabetes Awareness Month.

Linda Tominey teaches outpatient classes on living with diabetes at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Tominey says the Mahoning Valley has a higher than average diabetes rate at 11.1%, which puts the area in what’s known as the “diabetes belt.”

She says it’s important for the community to learn about the disease, to find out if you have it and how to take care of it.

“You can live with diabetes and you can have a full life with diabetes even though it’s a chronic disease you can live with it, you can live with it healthy if you find out you have it and take care of it,” Tominey said.

To learn about the diabetes education department or register for a class, give them a call at 330-841-9689.