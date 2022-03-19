STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — In June of 2020, the Edenfields lost their daughter Melina to an aggressive pediatric brain tumor.

Since then, they’re started a foundation to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

Saturday night, they held one of their biggest fundraisers yet, a semi-formal event called “An Evening of Joy.”

They had basket raffles, a silent and live auction.

Prizes included a trip to Vegas, a hot tub, Ohio State Game tickets and lots more.

To date the The Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation has raised just over $450,000 for research, and they know just where every dollar of that goes.

“Meet biannually with the doctors as a group to see where the money is going. What’s happening with the clinical trials, are they successful? Where are things at and basically holding everyone accountable for the funds that we give,” said Melina’s mother Michelle Edenfield.

The Edenfields say they could never have raised nearly half a million dollars for cancer research in 18 months without the help of the community.

Their next event will be a softball tournament in May.