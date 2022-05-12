STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- Top Hat Productions will open its “Mangia Dinner Theater” on Friday.

“Mangia” tells the story of a war between two Italian mamas who call a truce to create a meal for their children’s wedding anniversary. Guests will be served a several course Italian meal while enjoying the show.

It’s happening at The Fairview Outreach Center in Struthers. Shows are May 14 and May 21 at 6:30 p.m. And the next two Sundays May 15 and 22 at 4:00 p.m.



Tickets are $28.50. They can be purchased here.