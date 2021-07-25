Easy Street Productions returns with “Nunsense” and “Miracle on Easy Street”

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Easy Street Productions is returning with “Nunsense” and “Miracle on Easy Street” after a lack of in-person productions due to the pandemic.

“Nunsense” was originally planned for 2019. The comedy is the second longest running off-Broadway show in history and a winner of the Outer Critics’ Circle award for the best off-Broadway musical.

“Nunsense” will play at the Ford Family Recital Hall at the DeYor Performing Arts Center on Nov. 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 8 at 2:30 p.m.

Their holiday musical “Miracle on Easy Street,” which was presented as a TV special last year, will play this year at the Powers Auditorium at the DeYor PAC. Over 150 singers, dancers and actors will participate.

“Miracle on Easy Street” will play Dec. 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec 19 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for both shows are available starting July 30. More information is available on their website.