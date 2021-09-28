Eastwood Mall to hold first COVID-19 booster clinic

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District will be hosting their first booster clinic Wednesday at the Eastwood Mall.

Wednesday’s clinic is only for people 65 and older who received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

Those wishing to receive the Pfizer booster need to register for an appointment online and bring their vaccine card with them.

Officials with the Trumbull County Combined Health District say they have 200 booster shots available for the clinic, and as of Tuesday morning, there were still some slots open.

“I would assume it’s going to be a weekly thing for sure. How many times a week? I would guess it would probably get bumped up depending on how many people come,” said Kris Wilster of Trumbull County Combined Health District.

The clinic will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. near Center Court at the Eastwood Mall.