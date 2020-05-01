Eastwood Mall spokesman breaks down reopening plan amid virus

Bell said there will be a section in the parking lot designated for pick-ups

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Eastwood Mall Complex is preparing for its reopening on May 12.

“Right now we’re busily engaged in getting things cleaned and ready to go. It will be a situation where customers will be able to come here and shop but under some kind of odd circumstances,” said Eastwood Mall spokesperson Joe Bell.

Bell said they will be following the state’s guidelines when they open and will take extra precautions.

“They’ll be observing the social distancing. There will be some reminders and physical barriers inside the mall to remind people of this,” he said.

He also said employees will be required to wear face masks. They suggest shoppers wear masks as well, but they are not required.

Right now around 20 restaurants are open, offering curbside pick-up and delivery. Some other essential businesses have remained open as well.

But employees of the businesses who have been closed are ready to get back to work.

“It’s hard on the small businesses that have not been able to operate. Restaurants have lost all, not all, but most of their employees. They had to lay them off, and those employees are hurting because they rely on those wait staff and bartender jobs,” he said.

Bell said once the mall reopens, retail stores will also offer curbside pick up for online orders.

“When May 12 hits, we are going to have something called Mall-to-Go, and any retailer that wants to avail themselves of this, will be able to do this,” he said.

Bell said there will be a section in the parking lot designated for pick-ups.