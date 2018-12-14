Eastwood Mall offers GM employees a "Passport to Savings"

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - The Eastwood Mall is recognizing the workers of General Motors by offering a "Passport to Savings."

The Eastwood Mall sent out a release Friday stating, "The workers who have produced automobiles at the General Motors Complex in Lordstown have contributed much to this community."

Any active member of the United Autoworkers Local 1112 will be eligible to pick up a Passport to Savings by bringing their union card to the mall's customer service center.

The savings are available from December 16 through December 19 and includes discounts and offers to from more than 50 stores and restaurants at the Eastwood Mall Complex.

One of the savings includes an exclusive shopping event at Best Buy on Sunday, December 16, 8 to 10 p.m. which will be "an evening filled with fun, food and great tech deals."

For more information, visit online at:www.eastwoodmall.com and www.cafarocompany.com.