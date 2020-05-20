Eastwood Mall offering free space to business that makes protective equipment

You do have to be able to produce enough product to sell it over a period of time

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Do you know how to sew face masks? Hand sanitizer?

The Eastwood Mall would like to hear from you.

The mall is offering a free space for a local person to create a small business that features Personal Protection Equipment.

There are some requirements: You do have to be able to produce enough product to sell it over a period of time.

“We are asking that they consider themselves a business, not just a one-shot deal. They have to be able to stay open during mall hours. They’ll have to be able to show proof of insurance,” said spokesperson Joe Bell.



If you would like to get your PPE business started at the mall, you can email or call the leasing department at leasing@cafarocompany.com or 330-652-6980.