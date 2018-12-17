Eastwood Mall, Niles Best Buy offers holiday deals for UAW 1112 members Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Video

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - Members of the UAW 1112 came out to the Niles Best Buy on Sunday for an appreciation event.

The store notified active members about the one-night only sale. The general manager said it is the least they can do.

"That's something that makes me feel really, really warm inside. The ability to kind of give back and be in a position where we can make these decisions, that not only is something we typically don't do but it's something we kind of had to trail blaze on our own and make sure that we were there for the community," said Nate Bauer from Best Buy.

Across the street, the Eastwood Mall is offering a booklet of savings to UAW 1112 members, which they are calling a passport to savings.

The book has sales and special offers from 50 of the mall's stores. Those sales will last until Wednesday.

22-year GM employee Donna Zaczyk said every little bit helps.

"It wasn't very fun to go into work and into the holidays thinking about, 'Hey, you know, I'm not going to have a job come middle of March. What am I going to do?"'

"These are employees that have been very loyal to the Eastwood Mall complex, so it's just a natural progression to give back to them," said Esther Buschau, marketing director of the Carfaro Company.

If you want to redeem those booklets, you can pick them up at the customer service desk in the mall.

Make sure to show them your UAW 1112 union card.

If you are one of about 800 active GM employees that has not picked up their $25 gift cards, you must do so by Wednesday.