NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Macy’s at the Eastwood Mall donated clothing to United Way of Trumbull County and the Community Volunteer Council.

The donation included more than 200 children’s and junior dresses, as well as little-boy’s suits, to local kids who might not be able to afford them.

Those at Macy’s say they are excited to be able to give back and provide communities in need with support.