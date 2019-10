Eastwood Mall hosting College night for prospective students

From 5 to 7 p.m., representatives from over 75 colleges, universities and technical centers will be available

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – High school students looking to see what their options are once they grab that diploma may want to the Eastwood Mall Thursday.

Kent State University Trumbull and the Eastwood Mall are hosting College Night.

From 5 to 7 p.m., representatives from over 75 colleges, universities and technical centers will be available to meet prospective students and answer questions.

The event is free, and it’s located in Center Court.

