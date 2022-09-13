NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – People walking through the Eastwood Mall Tuesday had access to free health screenings.

It was all a part of the Trumbull County Health & Wellness Expo inside the mall.

More than 30 local health care providers took part to offer a variety of screenings, administer flu shots, and speak to people passing through about the services provided.

“It’s just great for the community to understand what is available so close to home that you know different things that they can do, different outreaches that they can get,” said Aubrey Mosora, the Cafaro Company’s HR generalist.

By connecting people with providers in the area, organizers hope to help improve the overall health of the community.