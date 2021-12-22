NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – With three days left until Christmas, shoppers may still have some last-minute gifts to pick up.

The Eastwood Mall does have extended shopping hours both Wednesday and Thursday, giving people the opportunity to check off their lists.

The mall will be open until 10 p.m. on both days. It’ll also be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Cafaro Company Spokesman Joe Bell said if you’ll be shopping in the next few days, you can expect to see more people out and it may take you a little longer to find a parking spot.

“Be patient. It’s the season for that kind of thing, and trust, me you’re going to find the time to get everything done here,” he said.



The mall will be closed on Christmas day.

It will reopen on the 26th, which is a popular day for people to make returns or spend gift cards received as gifts.