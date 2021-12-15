NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health and the American Heart Association are collaborating to help improve blood-pressure rates of Trumbull County residents.

St. Joe’s at the Eastwood Mall is now offering automated blood pressure screenings along with blood pressure loaner machines that residents can borrow to monitor their blood pressure from home. It’s a program made possible thanks to funding from the Cafaro Foundation.

Valerie Weber, community impact director for the Northeast Ohio Chapter of the American Heart Association, said it’s extremely important to track your numbers.

“High blood pressure is one of the most important risk factors for heart disease. In Trumbull County alone, one in three residents have been diagnosed with high blood pressure, and another estimated 25% of residents are walking around with high blood pressure and unaware they have it. High blood pressure is often called the ‘silent killer’ because most of the time, it has no obvious symptoms to indicate that something is wrong. That’s why it is so important that you know your numbers,” she said.

Through this collaboration between the AHA and St. Joe’s at the Mall, a new process was established to help monitor blood pressure readings, manage high blood pressure if needed, and enhance the engagement of members through their health journey.

The process includes providing resources on blood pressure control for community members, creating access to new automated blood pressure equipment, and offering referrals to Mercy Health providers if needed to help manage and improve blood pressure over time.

This initiative is estimated to impact roughly 210 people annually.

The program aims to help transform health in the community through access to vital equipment and resources allowing for a more accurate picture of blood pressure over time and better health outcomes around blood pressure control.