Eastwood Mall COVID-19 vaccine clinics announced

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be three COVID-19 vaccine clinics later this month inside the Eastwood Mall in Niles.

Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available.

Vaccines will be administered inside the former Lane Bryant store near Center Court, next to Pandora and across from Auntie Anne’s Pretzels.

The clinics are scheduled on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, June 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You may either register for these clinics at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Walk-ins are also welcome.

To speed up your check-in process, everyone is encouraged to visit www.tcchd.org to download, print, and complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Record form and bring the completed form along with your driver’s license or one form of identification with you to the clinic.

The Pfizer vaccine is eligible for individuals 12 years and older with all minors a parent must be present with them to receive the vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only eligible for individuals 18 years and older.

The TCCHD will not provide the vaccine to those that are pregnant or breastfeeding.