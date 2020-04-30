Eastwood Mall reopening May 12 with safety guidelines in place

They will also raise cleaning standards at the mall, especially in high-touch areas

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Eastwood Mall Complex will reopen its doors on May 12, but several changes will be in place to keep guests safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said retail stores in the state can begin reopening May 12 if they follow certain guidelines to protect employees and shoppers.

These guidelines are available here.

On Thursday, the Cafaro Company said the mall complex will be opening with normal business hours. However, they suggest calling or checking online for hours of specific stores.

Throughout the mall, measures will be taken to enhance social distancing, and employees will be wearing face coverings in accordance with state and CDC guidelines.

They will also do extra cleaning at the mall, especially in high-touch areas.

Many retailers will offer curbside pick-up where shoppers can call ahead and order items from their favorite stores. A full list of retailers and phone numbers can be found at www.eastwoodmall.com.

Although the mall itself is reopening, some stores, restaurants and businesses may be opening at a later time.

Anyone who operates a business at Eastwood Mall is asked to contact the mall office about reopening plans at propertymanager@eastwoodmall.com.

The Eastwood Mall will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kate Miller, a representative for Southern Park Mall in Boardman, said they will announce an opening date soon.