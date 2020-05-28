Eastwood Mall Complex offering curbside shopping option

The program allows people to make purchases remotely and have the merchandise delivered to their car outside

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The malls are open again and the Eastwood Mall Complex has a new program for shoppers who still may not be ready to go in.

“Mall-To-Go” has seven stores participating with many restaurants already offering curbside options.

The mall anticipates more stores will join the program.

The program allows people to make purchases remotely and have the merchandise delivered to their car outside.

“You come to the mall and you’ll be directed to one of two Mall-To-Go parking areas. Pull your car in, set the flashers on your car and call the store and they’ll send an employee out with your merchandise,” said Cafaro Company spokesman Joe Bell.

To find out which stores and restaurants are participating, visit the Eastwood Mall’s website.