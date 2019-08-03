Eastwood Mall busy with tax-free weekend shoppers

Tax-free weekend is here and these parents are making sure they take advantage of it

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – It is the second day for the tax-free weekend and people are getting their shopping out of the way before it’s over.

“She wants a backpack from Justice with the letter G on it. It’s like a sequin backpack,” Jericah McKinnon said. “He wants a Minecraft backpack so I’m going to look for that.”

McKinnon is a frequent shopper at the Eastwood Mall in Niles but said she’s never shopped during the tax-free weekend before.

“This is actually the first time. I’m like, really hearing about it. It’s like, everywhere this year so I had to come see the deals.”

McKinnon said with all of the advertisements this year, she already has a few places in mind, including H&M.

“They already have great deals, so I’m expecting to go in there and get a ton of stuff for nothing.”

Suellen Burns, who lives in Hermitage, said she also shops at the Eastwood Mall often.

“There’s a lot more choices over here to shop than we have at the Shenango Valley.”

On Saturday, Burns was shopping for her grandkids.

“We’re actually looking for party supplies,” she said. “His birthday is next week and his sister’s is a couple days after that.”

Burns said her grandson, Levi, wants an Avengers-themed birthday party.

“Tax-free weekend is great, that’s great. Especially with people with kids in school.”

Tax-free weekend runs through Sunday in Ohio. Only certain items qualify.

