YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eastern Gateway Community College and Foxconn are partnering to train workers.

Selected employees from Foxconn will be trained through the college’s Industrial Maintenance Program at Youngstown State University’s Excellence Training Center.

Two modules of the program will be done this month with six more to go.

Selected employees for the training will be moving into maintenance roles within the company.

“As Foxconn redefines contract design and manufacturing services within the automotive sector, partnering with education to create custom training programs will be critical to meet the highly skilled workforce demands of the future,” said John Ritter, Director of Facilities, Foxconn. “Eastern Gateway Community College’s individualized training programs will expand our employees’ skill sets and give them opportunities for professional development such as NIMS (National Institute of Metal Working Skills) certification.”

Foxconn is owned by Hon Hai Technology Group and acquired Lorstown Motors in May 2022. It took over the production of the plant’s Endurance electric pickup truck.