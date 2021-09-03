Eastern Gateway to move classes online following COVID-19 case spike

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Eastern Gateway Community College is moving most of its classes online beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7.

“Since the start of fall semester, on Aug. 16, the number of COVID-19 cases on our campuses has been troubling,” said EGCC President Michael Geoghegan in an email to the student body.

All classes except hands-on courses will move online. Their staff will also work remotely.

They intend to bring people back to in-person learning by Monday, Oct. 25. Students will be informed by Oct. 20 of the final decision.

Masks and social distancing will be required for classes continuing in person.

Except for COVID-19 vaccination clinics, all on-campus events will be canceled.

“This is not an easy decision, nor was it taken lightly,” Geoghegan said in the email.