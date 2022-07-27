YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eastern Gateway Community College (EGCC) has announced it will suspend the Free College Benefit program once again.

According to a press release from EGCC, after thorough discussion with college legal counsel and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the college has decided that it’s in the best interest of EGCC to move forward with an abundance of caution.

A meeting that was supposed to happen on Wednesday between EGCC and the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) to address their cease and desist letter was postponed by DOE. The DOE requested more time to meet internally in order to respond to the college’s questions sent to them Wednesday.

This means that until EGCC receives the responses from DOE, the college is temporarily suspending new enrollments in the Free College Benefit for fall 2022.

This comes after the college announced on July 20 that it would have to cease the Free College Benefit program, then on July 26 saying it would continue offering it.

“We understand that this is a frustrating change of direction for our students, our staff, and the EGCC community. However, we know with certainty that this path will align with the most conservative elements of guidance received to date from DOE, and therefore it will avoid further scrutiny or potential misinterpretation while DOE works to provide us with answers. This serves to preserve the integrity of the College and leave zero doubt as to whether we are being compliant with DOE’s current directives,” explained President Michael Geoghegan.

EGCC students who have enrolled for fall 2022 courses on or before July 18, 2022, will be able to attend in the fall and use Title IV aid and/or the Free College Benefit. Students who enrolled for fall 2022 courses on or after July 19, 2022, at this time are not eligible for the Free College Benefit and may not utilize Title IV aid.

The release says that the college is diligently working on an alternative funding plan for these students before the fall start and that the college will continue to work with DOE regarding all changes they seek for the Free College Benefit program and will vigorously pursue prompt guidance to move forward quickly and compliantly.