YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eastern Gateway Community College will receive $914,000 in federal funding for electric vehicle technology training, according to a news release from the college.

The money was included in a comprehensive government funding package passed by Congress and was part of $19 million in directed spending for projects in the 13th District. It will pay for the installation of equipment and technology for training at the college.

“The Mahoning Valley is fast becoming the Voltage Valley. We have an opportunity to be world leaders in electric vehicle technology. Eastern Gateway is ready to train the workers who will build and install the technology and the parts to equip electric vehicles,” said Michael Geoghegan, president of Eastern Gateway Community College.

Arthur Daly, Eastern Gateway’s senior vice president and chief development officer, said the college has already been working with leaders at Ultium Cells and expects to be working with Foxconn in 2023.