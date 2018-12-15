Eastern Gateway offering free schooling to those affected by GM job loss Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Eastern Gateway is offering retraining assistance to anyone whose job is impacted by Cruze production stopping in March.

This includes GM workers, workers at its suppliers and anyone whose job is impacted because of this change.

Many will qualify for free classes.

"So to know you can come here and families can come here too, so this is going to be a benefit for a lot of people even in the supply chain of GM will qualify for this program," said Congressman Tim Ryan.

Eastern Gateway is working with state and federal programs to make it work.

The college has many areas of study including 2-year programs like paralegal, criminal justice, and health professions. It's also highlighting short-term certificate programs in truck driving, welding and machining.

"Those are maybe particularly useful for folks wanting quick retraining and retooling so they can get a job," said Jimmie Bruce, Eastern Gateway president.

"I hear people ask for them all the time. Industry needs them and so this is a great segue into a new career," said Ohio Representative Glenn Holmes.

Glenn Holmes' father lost his job in the mill years ago and retrained himself to be a school teacher.

Many GM workers who lost their jobs in earlier cutbacks are enrolled at Eastern Gateway already. This Free College program will train dislocated workers for in-demand jobs.

"So to be able to come to Eastern Gateway, get the necessary skills you need to get a job and get back in the workforce to get back on your feet, this is huge," said State Senator Sean O'Brien.

For More Information, call Eastern Gateway Community College at 1-800 68-COLLEGE, Option 6.