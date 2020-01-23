Eastern Gateway holds forum to bring in better practices for ‘poverty schools’

Leaders are working to figure out ways to help kids be successful in spite of the challenges they face

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday, Eastern Gateway Community College held a forum focused on developing best practices for poverty schools.

Several speakers talked about different things they do in their school districts, including Steubenville High School Principal Ted Gorman, Eastern Gateway Dean of Academics Ty-Juan Young-Bright and Akron Early College High School Campus Principal Cheryl Connolly.

“Every school has certain things they do that makes them unique, and that other schools if they replicate it, might be able to do the same thing,” Connolly said.

Connolly said although they work with kids who face lots of challenges, they are working to figure out ways to help them be successful in spite of that.

Wednesday’s forum was designed to help spread ideas on ways to better advance schools in these areas stricken by poverty.