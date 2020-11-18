Eastern Gateway continues waiving tuition, fees for students in surrounding counties

To be eligible, you must complete a 2020-2021 FAFSA

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eastern Gateway Community College’s Board of Trustees voted to continue waiving tuition and fees for students in Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Jefferson counties on Wednesday.

“Eastern Gateway Community College continues to look at ways to add value to the communities we serve,” said Eastern Gateway Community College Board of Trustee Chair Jim Gaisor. “We are fulfilling our mission to forge pathways to the 21st century American workforce to as many students as possible.”

By offering free and reduced tuition and fees, Eastern Gateway has helped students offset $163 million, plus another $12 million by cutting out textbook costs through Open Education Resources.

“This is the third semester in a row where we will offer free or reduced costs for our programs, and we will continue to find innovative solutions to challenges such as student debt, college affordability and the barriers that non-traditional students face when trying to pursue a degree,” said Eastern Gateway Community College President Michael Geoghegan.

Eastern Gateway recently announced its largest fall semester enrollment with 41,843 students on campus and online.

The EGCC Gateway Guarantee will be a “last dollar” scholarship to cover out-of-pocket costs for tuition and fees for new, continuing and returning students in the college’s service district.

To be eligible, you must complete a 2020-2021 FAFSA.