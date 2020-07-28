Eastern Gateway Community College seeks approval for fall tuition waiver

The tuition waiver would reduce students' costs by 68%

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eastern Gateway Community College is seeking a tuition waiver for students through the fall term.

The per-credit-hour tuition waiver would be for students in Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Jefferson counties.

If approved by the chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education, tuition would be free except for a $1 charge for students living outside of Jefferson County.

The tuition waiver would reduce students’ costs by 68%. The maximum allowed would be $3,200 per academic year.

Students would still have to pay for all fees and books.

Money from the federal CARES Act is being used to fund the free tuition.

To be eligible, students must have completed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and an EGCC online application available here.

Fall courses begin August 17.

Eastern Gateway also offered the tuition waiver for the summer term.