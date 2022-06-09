YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eastern Gateway Community College is adding cannabis education programs to meet the need of a growing new field.

The three cannabis certifications are being presented in collaboration with Green Flower, according to a news release from the company. They will provide students the opportunity to earn Certificates of Achievement covering advanced dispensary associate skills training, cannabis manufacturing and cultivation.

“We are excited to offer this new opportunity in an emerging industry that many Ohioans are eager to get involved in,” said Eastern Gateway President Michael Geoghegan.

Each certificate program takes eight weeks to complete and is offered fully online. Students can register and begin courses at any time. Upon certificate completion, graduates will have access to Green Flower’s employer network.

Courses cost $900 and are now open for enrollment.

These courses will be non-credit and offered through Eastern Gateway’s Career Accelerator department. These courses are not Title IV eligible, nor will they be covered as part of Eastern Gateway’s Gateway Guarantee or free college benefit programs.

Learners will earn a Certificate of Achievement to demonstrate their successful completion of the courses and will have access to job placement services through Green Flower.

For more information on Eastern Gateway’s certificate programs, visit cannabis education.egcc.edu.