Eastern Gateway Community College names new vice president of academic affairs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eastern Gateway Community College named a new vice president of academic affairs.

Dr. John R. Crooks is joining Eastern Gateway from Lorain County Community College in Elyria, Ohio, where he served as associate provost since 2006.

During a sabbatical from LCCC, Crooks spent six months on the Youngstown campus of Eastern Gateway Community College as vice president for program expansion and instructional technology.

“Dr. Crooks brings experience in the classroom and in community college administration that will ensure our students receive the highest quality programming — on campus or online — that will prepare them for the workforce of today and tomorrow,” said Michael Geoghegan, interim president of Eastern Gateway Community College. “I am excited for him to work with our faculty to support their excellent work.”

The vice president of academic affairs plans, oversees, organizes and directs the activities of all instructional programs, including transfer and career and technical degrees, diplomas, and certificates and general education coursework.

Crooks’ first day at Eastern Gateway will be February 10, 2020. His primary office will be located on the Steubenville campus but will be present on both campuses.