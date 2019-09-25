Eastern Gateway celebrates 10th anniversary with open house

In 2009, Eastern Gateway was the only community college in the Mahoning Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eastern Gateway Community College is celebrating its 10th anniversary this week.

For a period of time, they did not have a secure location. They moved from Northside, to Mercy Health and even the Chase building before settling in downtown Youngstown.

Over the years, the community college has expanded its programs. Their main goal is to prepare students who aren’t ready for the traditional college setting.

“We know a lot these high school kids, some of them aren’t ready for the traditional university setting. We offer a nice, small setting right in downtown Youngstown… Small class sizes, you get the attention that you need, you get the support that you need so when you’re ready to make that move, we’re there to make sure you’re successful in that process,” said Eastern Gateway vice president Arthur Daly.

On Thursday, Eastern Gateway is kicking off their celebration with a community open house.

Tours will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their Youngstown campus.