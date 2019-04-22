Easter event encourages positivity in Warren community Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Allen Lawn Care hosted an event in Warren on Easter Sunday with the goal of giving back to the community.

More than 300 people came out to hunt for about 3,000 eggs. There was also a bounce house and a chance for attendees to win bikes or prize baskets.

Owner Marque Allen said the event is all about the kids and giving them a special day.

"Give back to the community, especially for the kids that don't really have too much. We wanted to five them something back," said Allen.

Allen's sister also said the day's activities were held to honor people who lost their lives in violence. The hunt was meant to raise awareness for good things that can happen in the community.