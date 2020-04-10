Easter Bunny to tour Canfield with police department

On Saturday, the Easter Bunny will be escorted by the Canfield police department in their UTV vehicle

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Easter Bunny will be making his way through Canfield this weekend.

They have teamed up with Images By Mandy in Austintown to make it happen. He will visit every street in the city starting at noon.

For those who can’t see the bunny in person, he will be streaming his trip live on the Canfield police department’s Facebook page.

“Canfield PD loves its community, and we just figured that this is a way to do something different and bring the bunny to everybody since we can’t go out physically and get to sit on the Easter Bunny’s lap. So, we are really excited that our children and our community are going to get to enjoy the Easter Bunny and start a new tradition,” said police chief Chuck Colucci.

The chief reminds everyone to practice social distancing, but they are still encouraged to say hi from outside of their homes.

They will release the route that the Easter Bunny will be taking on Friday.