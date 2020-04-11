Easter Bunny riding through Sharon on Saturday

Everyone must follow social-distancing guidelines by staying on their porches

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon-area businesses have come together to make sure children get a visit from the Easter Bunny while they are stuck at home.

This Saturday, the Easter Bunny will drive down every street in town to make sure each child receives a greeting.

“It’s important to keep things as normal as possible for our children during this time,” said Attorney Ryan Mergl, one of the event organizers. “Many of the children in our community didn’t get to visit the Easter Bunny this year. So I called him up and he said he’d come visit them!”

Starting at 11 a.m., the Easter Bunny will be joining community businesses for a “mini-parade.”

“During this time of social distancing, we couldn’t do a traditional parade. So we decided to gather just enough businesses to draw attention so the kids can hear us coming,” added T.J. Burke, who volunteered his Penn-Ohio Exterior Cleaning truck for the Bunny to ride in the back.

“Everyone must follow social-distancing guidelines and stay with their families on their porches. We cannot have families gathering together at the street. Please greet the Easter Bunny from a distance and enjoy your visit,” said Mergl.

The bunny is also be visiting Canfield on Saturday.